CARLOW WEATHER: Frosty with rain hail and sleet expected today
After a frosty start this morning will be sunny with mainly dry weather overall. Cloud will build a little in the afternoon and there'll be scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills and mountains.
Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, and feeling cold in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.
There will be a few showers in coastal areas tonight and some may be of a wintry nature, but most other parts of the province will be dry with long clear spells.
A widespread frost is expected with lowest temperatures between minus 3 to plus 1 degrees in light northerly breezes.
Mostly dry & sunny this morning ⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 31, 2022
Cloud will build a little in the afternoon & there will be scattered showers of rain, hail & sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills & mountains ☁️️
Highs of 5 to 9°C, lowest in Ulster, moderate to fresh northerly wind ️ pic.twitter.com/T2JfOFImlN
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.