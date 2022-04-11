CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy showers expected today with possible bursts of thunder
Early this morning will be dry with some hazy sunshine breaking through at times. However, a band of rain will move northeastwards across Leinster through the morning and early afternoon and there may be some heavy and thundery bursts.
This will be followed by drier weather for the rest of the day with well scattered light showers. Breezy with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds, occasionally strong. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
Tonight will start with scattered cloud and light showers, however the showers will become more frequent in the south overnight. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will ease to be mostly light by morning and lowest temperatures will range between 5 and 9 degrees.
This morning will be cloudy & dry for most ☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 11, 2022
Rain will affect the west & southwest, heavy at times ☔️
Further rain & showers will push across the country throughout today ️️
Breezy in east/southeast winds
Highs: 10-14°C ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/mr45XYAvRx
Pollen forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday.
Carlow Volunteer Centre is looking for befriender volunteers for Ukrainian people arriving in Carlow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.