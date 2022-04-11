Search

11 Apr 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy showers expected today with possible bursts of thunder

CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy showers expected today with possible bursts of thunder

CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy showers expected today with possible bursts of thunder

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Apr 2022 10:54 AM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Early this morning will be dry with some hazy sunshine breaking through at times. However, a band of rain will move northeastwards across Leinster through the morning and early afternoon and there may be some heavy and thundery bursts.

This will be followed by drier weather for the rest of the day with well scattered light showers. Breezy with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds, occasionally strong. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight will start with scattered cloud and light showers, however the showers will become more frequent in the south overnight. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will ease to be mostly light by morning and lowest temperatures will range between 5 and 9 degrees.

Pollen forecast

Low on Monday and Tuesday.

