CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry today with temperatures expected to hit the high teens
Any mist will clear this morning. Today will be mostly dry with hazy sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest inland, in a moderate to fresh east to southeast breeze.
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and just isolated light showers in the south. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.
Dry for most this morning with sunny spells but cloudier in the SW with patchy rain & drizzle ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 21, 2022
The rain will clear by afternoon, leaving hazy sunny spells & isolated showers for the rest of the day.
A few heavy showers are possible in the W this afternoon. Highs 13 to 17°C ️ pic.twitter.com/yCodTQjcwV
Pollen forecast
High on Thursday and moderate on Friday.
