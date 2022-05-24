CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today
Today will bring sunny spells and scattered showers across Leinster, a few of them heavy this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes, fresher in showers.
Tonight will start off dry with clear spells. It will become mild, humid and mostly cloudy overnight with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the region. Southwesterly winds will increase moderate to fresh with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
Sunny spells & scattered showers today, with a few turning heavy ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 24, 2022
Showers will become confined to eastern areas this evening, with drier weather elsewhere. However, cloud will build in the west towards nightfall ️
Highs of 13 to 16°C with mostly moderate westerly winds pic.twitter.com/ExSB2vBwkw
Pollen forecast
Low today and Wednesday.
It's important to ensure the significant funds and volunteering efforts being donated achieve their intended purpose
Local juice producer Sunshine Juice from Tinryland, Park, Co. Carlow will be among those featured at this year’s food village
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.