24 May 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 May 2022 10:31 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Today will bring sunny spells and scattered showers across Leinster, a few of them heavy this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes, fresher in showers.

Tonight will start off dry with clear spells. It will become mild, humid and mostly cloudy overnight with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the region. Southwesterly winds will increase moderate to fresh with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Pollen forecast

Low today and Wednesday.

Local News

