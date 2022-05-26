CARLOW WEATHER: Wet start today but getting dry with sunny spells in the afternoon
A damp and cloudy start today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will slowly brighten up and become drier from the north through the afternoon, with long spells of sunshine developing by evening.
Quite breezy in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.
Tonight will be chilly, dry and largely clear. A few patches of mist and fog will develop as winds ease light westerly or variable. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.
Damp & cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain & drizzle. ️☔️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 26, 2022
Rain will become confined to the south by afternoon, with drier weather & sunny spells elsewhere.️
By evening, it will be dry with spells of sunshine across the country.️
Quite breezy,highs of 13 to 18C pic.twitter.com/XvT77QaLza
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.