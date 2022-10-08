Search

09 Oct 2022

Cost-of-living coalition meeting to take place in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Ahead of rising prices in food and fuel and facing into a Winter of energy blackouts locals are organising a Cost of Living Crisis Coalition meeting to demand more from the government.

The group will meet in New Oak Community Centre on Tuesday October 17 at 7pm. Nationally the coalition is made up of USI, Trade Unions, The Rural Ireland Organisation, left-wing political parties, retirement groups and more.

Spokeswoman Adrienne Wallace said:

“Last month 20,000 people protested in Dublin to call for more measures from the government to help people tackle the cost of living crisis.

“It was one of the biggest demonstrations we have seen in a number of years. The budget that followed was posed as a “giveaway”, but giving landlords and energy companies more subsidies will do nothing to tackle the root of this crisis. We must demand that the government introduce price controls and cap rents.”

Ms. Wallace added “Locally we want to build a network where people can lobby for change and not suffer in silence. We must fight for our community and push for genuine demands that will alleviate this crisis.

“Everyone is invited to attend this meeting. Nationally, the Cost of Living Coalition has called for local days of action on November 12 so we will be organising this at Tuesday’s meeting.”

Local News

