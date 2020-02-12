GALLERY: Great scenes at Rath's in Carlow after the shop sold a €2.7m winning Lotto ticket

There were great scenes at Rath's Londis in Carlow Town after the shop sold a €2.7m winning Lotto ticket.

An overjoyed family syndicate from Carlow have come forward to claim the jackpot.

The family, who have been playing the Lotto together religiously for the past five years, spoke of their shock at realising that they had won.

Speaking on selling the winning Lotto ticket, Willie Rath, store owner of Rath’s Londis, who has run the store for over 36 years, said: "We had absolutely no idea we sold the winning ticket.

"There has been a hive of excitement in the county since the National Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in the town on Saturday but we never guessed that it would be sold here.

"We’re thrilled to hear that a local syndicate has already claimed their prize and we wish them every bit of luck with their prize. It’s a fantastic win for the community here – we are a small local store where the vast majority of our customers are local so I know that they will be delighted for the winners also."

