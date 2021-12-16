Death notices and funeral arrangements for Carlow - December 16, 2021

The late Marky Purcell

The death has occurred of Marky Purcell of Raheendoran, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, borne with great courage, on December 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Beloved husband of Bernie (née Amond), much loved father of Darragh, adored grandfather of Layton and cherished brother of Denise. Predeceased by his loving granny Ciss and parents Margaret and Jim.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchild, Darragh’s partner Mairead, sister, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Marky Rest in Peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St on Friday from 2pm with Prayers at 7pm that evening. Removal will take place from his home on Saturday morning at 9.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for Cremation Service at 12.40pm.

Marky’s family, friends and neighbours can join the family walking from his house to St Fintan’s Church on Saturday morning.

Marky’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

Cremation Service will be live streamed on

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The late Ann Lakes (née McEneaney)

The death has occurred of Ann Lakes (née McEneaney) of Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

November 30, 2021, after a short illness at the Princess Royal Hospital, Farnborough.

Sadly missed by all, her husband William, children Liam, Ann-Marie and John-Paul, daughters-in-law Laura and Melanie, partner Kenny, grandchildren Jack, Tom, Finn, Shea, Lacey, Molly and Kara, sister Lily (Callaghan, Reaghstown, Co. Louth), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ann's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Monday, December 20 from 2pm, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, December 21 at 11am in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Chart well Cancer Trust.

Ann's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Kelly (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Kelly (née Murphy) of Robertstown, Kildare / Carlow.



December 15, 2021. Peacefully in her 99th year, at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard, dearly loved mother of Joe Paul, Mary Birch, Patricia Peters, Carmel Fay, Martha and Tina. Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law Chris Birch, David Fay, Peter Murphy, Joe's partner Ann and her extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, Co. Kildare on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen died after a long and happy life, dedicated to her family, her parish and her community in Robertstown.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link :

https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

The late Patrick Pat (Blondie) Phelan

The death has occurred of Patrick Pat (Blondie) Phelan of Rathnageera, Garryhill, Carlow.



Peacefully at his home on December 14, 2021. Predeceased by his parents Jim & Bridie, brother Joseph-Dermot.

Pat, much loved brother of James, John, Danny, Denis, Eddie & Ciaran. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law Mary, Síle & Ciaran's partner Shelia, nephews Joseph, Finian & Gearóid, nieces Annie, Colleen & Aideen, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Pat's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday from 1pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass in Saint Lazarian's Church, Drumphea at 11am on Saturday morning, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.