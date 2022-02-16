Specialist card retailer to open brand new premises in Carlow this weekend

Specialist card and gifting retailer, Card Factory, has announced that they will be opening a new store at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow on Saturday February 19. This new store is just one of many new stores planned to open across Ireland this year.

The opening of the new Card Factory branch creates approximately six new roles at various levels, both full and part time, with the new team being-led by an experienced store manager.

Following the announcement, Card Factory’s Retail Director, Steve Lilley said:

“Our team have been working incredibly hard to prepare for this new opening and we’re so excited to open another store in the Republic of Ireland, especially given the difficult couple of years retailers have had.

“We will be creating a standout team, with more new jobs, and we can’t wait to welcome existing and new customers to our new premises in Fairgreen Shopping Centre.”

Card Factory’s stores offer a variety of party, gifts, stationery and confectionery items for any milestone occasion, including helium balloons that can be blown up free of charge in store.