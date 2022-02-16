Search

16 Feb 2022

Specialist card retailer to open brand new premises in Carlow this weekend

Specialist card retailer to open brand new premises in Carlow this weekend

A new store will open at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow on Saturday February 19

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Feb 2022 1:18 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Specialist card and gifting retailer, Card Factory, has announced that they will be opening a new store at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow on Saturday February 19. This new store is just one of many new stores planned to open across Ireland this year.

The opening of the new Card Factory branch creates approximately six new roles at various levels, both full and part time, with the new team being-led by an experienced store manager. 

Following the announcement, Card Factory’s Retail Director, Steve Lilley said: 

“Our team have been working incredibly hard to prepare for this new opening and we’re so excited to open another store in the Republic of Ireland, especially given the difficult couple of years retailers have had.

“We will be creating a standout team, with more new jobs, and we can’t wait to welcome existing and new customers to our new premises in Fairgreen Shopping Centre.”

Card Factory’s stores offer a variety of party, gifts, stationery and confectionery items for any milestone occasion, including helium balloons that can be blown up free of charge in store.

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday February 16, 2022

Minister for OPW marks completion of works at Browneshill Dolmen during visit to Carlow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media