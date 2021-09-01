Man with firearm arrested after Carlow Town incident
A man has been arrested for the possession of a firearm in Carlow Town.
Gardai responded to reports of an incident at a premises in the town yesterday, Tuesday, where a man was found to be in possession of a hand gun.
He was arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station.
The man is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 and can be detained for up to three days.
The gun has been removed for ballistic examination and the investigation is ongoing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.