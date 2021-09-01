Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Man with firearm arrested after Carlow Town incident

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

A man has been arrested for the possession of a firearm in Carlow Town. 

Gardai responded to reports of an incident at a premises in the town yesterday, Tuesday, where a man was found to be in possession of a hand gun.

He was arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken to Carlow Garda Station. 

The man is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 and can be detained for up to three days. 

The gun has been removed for ballistic examination and the investigation is ongoing. 

