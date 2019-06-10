PICTURE: First half of controversial Tullow footbridge now installed on one side in town

The first half of the controversial Tullow footbridge has been installed on one side.

Carlow County Council have been asked to suspend commercial rates collection over the Tullow footbridge "disaster zone".

The construction of the pedestrian bridge was to be finished the third week of April, but now the contractor is looking for road closures into June and the works are having a huge impact on businesses in the area.

Changing the Tullow landscape pic.twitter.com/HpSdPm3jlO — Alan O'Reilly (@saloreilly) June 8, 2019

It was proposed to install the western footbridge (on the Museum side) in the last few weeks subject to favourable weather conditions.

This will be followed "hopefully within two weeks" by the eastern footbridge (on the Credit Union side), according to the bridge manager.