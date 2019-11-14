'Man left waiting 35 minutes on the ground in the rain,' anger over ambulance waiting times

"A 75-year-old man was left waiting 35 minutes on the ground in the rain for an ambulance," Cllr John Cassin claimed as he expressed his anger over waiting times in Carlow.

Cllr Cassin was speaking at the November meeting of Carlow County Council after he had tabled a motion which called on the Health Minister, Simon Harris, to immediately respond and provide necessary funding to the "ambulance crisis in Carlow".

The motion stated: "The waiting time for an ambulance to arrive after an emergency call is completely unacceptable and Carlow people's lives are at risk."

"It is completely unacceptable. It took 45 minutes for an ambulance to come an emergency response in Netwatch recently," Cllr Cassin said.

The motion was passed by a show of hands.