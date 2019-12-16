Minister to meet Carlow mother at her wits' end over daughter's care after car accident

A Minister of State is to meet with a Carlow mother at her wits' end over her daughter's care after a car accident last year.

Amira O'Toole Rauf was left paralysed from the chest down following a car accident in Laois last year which left her with a severed spinal cord and as a result, the two-year-old will never walk again.

She is currently in Temple Street Hospital and her mother, Caroline, is at her wits' end over her daughter's care.

Caroline has confirmed the news of the meeting and said the Minister of State for people with disabilities, Finian McGrath, has agreed to see them in relation to Amira's case.

The family are waiting on confirmation of the time and date.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor raised the case in the Seanad recently with Minister McGrath.

She said: "Her medical team and her mother differ on the child's treatment and now she feels that her daughter, having been fitted with a tracheal tube against her family's wishes, is trapped without adequate provision for rehabilitation or the possibility of a home care package in her native Carlow because of this intervention.

"Amira could attend rehabilitation in the UK but because she has an older sibling he cannot be left at home."

She added: "Ultimately, Amira's mother, who herself is suffering from post-traumatic stress from the accident, would like her daughter to receive rehabilitation in Ireland.

"Currently Amira's family is seeking legislation for children with severe needs such as Amira for the right to have rehabilitation care in Ireland.

"There are no supports for children with a tracheal tube in Ireland. The local community has, as usual, been faultless with its support but these families should not have to do this. Nobody should be in such circumstances where they need to be fighting for this.

"Access to rehabilitation can offer the best chance of recovery for someone like Amira to live the best quality of life which maximises her full potential and ability.

"To force her to travel to the UK for treatment at such a young age is wrong.

"There is an appalling lack of rehabilitation services in this country for those who have suffered life-changing injuries."

Minister McGrath agreed at the time to talk to Senator Murnane O'Connor about the Carlow case.