Calls for Carlow TD to 'immediately withdraw' PPE claim about St Luke's and apologise

Calls have been made for Carlow TD, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, to "immediately withdraw" her claims and apologise about some Personal Protective Equipment at St Luke's being "not fit for purpose".

Fine Gael's Cllr Tommy Kinsella says "this is a very serious allegation against a very hard working group of people".

Deputy Murnane O'Connor has refused to answer questions on claims made by her that some are "not the proper gowns that stop infection and it's a worry".

She made the claims on KCLR last week about the standard of PPE at the Carlow/Kilkenny hospital and her comments were immediately refuted by the Ireland East Hospital Group.

In a statement, the hospital said: "No PPE goes into our hospitals which is not infection control approved."

Deputy Murnane O'Connor has not yet acknowledged the hospital's statement despite repeated attempts by Carlow Live to contact her.

She says she was contacted by healthcare workers who told her that they were not wearing "the correct PPE" but queries from Carlow Live about whether or not she accepts the hospital's statement have gone unanswered.

Cllr Kinsella added: "I certainly would accept the statement by IEHG as regards St Luke's PPE is 'infection control approved' and 'PPE which is not approved cannot be used in hospitals'.

"l strongly believe that Deputy Murnane should immediately withdraw this very serious claim and also apologise to IEHG and St Luke's Hospital.

"This is a very serious allegation against a very hard working group of people. If Deputy Murnane doesn't apologise she should substantiate her claim."