Renowned Carlow pub apply for planning for upgrades

One of Carlow's most popular pubs is planning improvement works, to include a new smoking area roof and toilet block.

Tully's Bar on Tullow Street, which is a protected structure, has applied to Carlow Co Council for permission to undertake works at numbers 147, 148, and 149 Tullow Street.

The works will involve the demolition of the existing smoking area roof and two small storage stores to the rear.

This will allow for the construction of a new smoking area roof structure.

The works will also involve a new internal alteration to no. 147 ground floor to provide a new toilet block.

Internal alterations throughout are also planned to to provide safer disabled access and to improve fire safety and escape.

The plans will also also incorporate a new food pod and canopies to the rear of no. 147 Tullow Street to the beer garden area.

A decision is due on the planning application on October 19.