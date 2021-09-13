Death notices for Carlow - September 13th, 2021

The late Michael (Mick) Spruhan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Spruhan of Coshill, Borris, Carlow.



Mick, beloved husband of Kathleen and cherished father of Paula, Breda and Michael. Predeceased by his sisters Bridgie and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son and daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Raymond, adored grandchildren Jimí and Caitlin adored brothers Jimmy, Tommy, John and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

The late Edie Snoddy (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Edie Snoddy (née Purcell) of Blackbog Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on September 10th, 2021, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Seamus and beloved mother of Tom, Pat, Jimmy, Debbie, John and Andre (Sid). She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother Joe, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Edie Rest In Peace.

Removal from her son Pat’s home, Blackbog Road, on Monday at 2pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The Capacity of The Cathedral of the Assumption is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed at the following link:

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

The late Tom Kenny

The death has occurred of Tom Kenny of Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Peacefully, on September 11th, 2021, in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie, sadly missed by his loving wife Aggie, sons Paudy, Tucker, Seany, Seamie, and Éilish, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Jamie, Lily-Mai, Madison, Rían and Sophie, father-in-law Tom, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tom's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal from Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Monday Morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

The capacity of St. Andrew's Church is limited to 50%. But the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The late John M. Foley

The death has occurred of John M. Foley of Wayside, Station Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow.



September 11th 2021 (Suddenly), deeply regretted by his loving partner Ann, sons John and Des, sister Ann, daughters-in-law Sandras and Geraldine, grandchildren Clare, Helen, Sarah and Amelie, nephew John, relatives and many good friends.

May John's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St Andrew's Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

The capacity of St. Andrew's Church is limited to 50% but can be viewed on the following link

www.bagenalstownparish.ie

The late Michael Ferris

The death has occurred of Michael Ferris of Cruttenclough, Bilboa, Carlow / Kilkenny.

September 11th, 2021, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Michael will be sadly missed by Mary, Noel, Deirdre and Stephen Ferris, the Ferris family in Ardra, Castlecomer, Michael's wonderful neighbours Tom Shore and John McGrath, his great friend Liz, and all his other neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace.

Removal to Saint Brigid's Church, Coon via his residence on Monday (13th September) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Michael will be laid to rest following Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the new government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the funeral home / church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.