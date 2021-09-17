Search

17/09/2021

Wrap up as wet and windy weather is on the way for Carlow

Reporter:

David Power

There is a mixed bag on the weather front for Carlow next week with wind and rain predicted by Carlow Weather. 

According to the weather forecaster, "There is a lot of uncertainty on weather models beyond Tuesday but the main models show risk of some low systems later next week. This would bring a risk of some wet and possibly very windy weather weather, also possibly cooler". 

Met Eireann also has a gloomy prediction. "Generally dull across eastern counties on Saturday with further patchy rain and drizzle. Some early sunshine in other areas, though cloud will tend to build," the national forecaster predicts.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius is expected, in just light variable breezes.

For Saturday night, outbreaks of rain extending eastwards over the country are predicted, with the odd heavy burst, with clearer spells and isolated showers following from the west overnight. Mist and fog patches also. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, with light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday also has a mixed forecast. It will be cloudy and damp in parts of the east and north at first on Sunday with overnight rain soon clearing and brightening up, as sunny spells and just well scattered showers elsewhere extend eastwards.

Showers will become more widespread by the afternoon, with some of them turning heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 or 18 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate westerly breeze, according to Met Eireann.

