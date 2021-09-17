Death Notices in Carlow - September 17th, 2021

The late Johanna (Joan) Mackey (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Johanna (Joan) Mackey (née O'Keeffe) of Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving children Patsy, Fran, Tommy, Patrick, Ger, Mick and Jody, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Frances and Breda, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Johanna Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her family home on Friday at 6.30pm to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery.

Johanna's funeral will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

The late Cartan Finegan

The death has occurred of Cartan Finegan of Sandymount, Dublin / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carlow



Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Belmont Nursing Home. Beloved father to Rosemary, Conor, Patricia and Rory and grandfather to Dylan, Oscar, Evie, Louis, Dexter, Lauren and Alice, husband to June and brother to Noel. Cartan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A funeral service for family and friends will take place in line with current funeral attendance guidelines of fifty percent capacity (Eighty persons). The funeral service will take place at 10am on Tuesday (September 21st) in Mount Jerome Crematorium, which may be viewed through the following link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

The late Martin Donohoe

The death has occurred of Martin Donohoe of Tally-Ho Stud, Corduff, Coolcarrigan, Kildare / Garryhill, Carlow / Enniscorthy, Wexford. Formerly London and Carlow.

September 14th, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Liam, Martin, Donal and the late Patricia. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters-in-law Fiona, Helen & Fiona, grandchildren Martin, Eve, Erin & Caitlin, sister Anna, brothers Tom & Hughie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Allenwood, Co. Kildare on Sunday from 1 o’c. Removal on Sunday at 5.30 to Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for prayers, arriving at 6 o’c and may be viewed here Funeral prayers Martin Donohoe.

Private Removal on Monday morning to St. Aidan’s Cathedral , Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Martin’s Mass can be viewed online at Martin Donohoe Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Enniscorthy.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Helen Phyllis Canniford (née Bakke)

The death has occurred of Helen Phyllis Canniford (née Bakke) og Ballykilduff, Tullow, Carlow.

Helen passed away peacefully at Signacare-Killerig Nursing Home on September 15th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, and dearly loved mother of Ruth, Val, Bobbie and Tim. She will be sorely missed and remembered with love by her children and their spouses, her 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Special thanks to all at Killerig for their kindness and loving care of Helen.

Helen's graveside funeral service will take place at 1 pm at Liscolman Cemetery on Saturday, 18th September.

Helen is safely home in heaven.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Donkey Sanctuary.