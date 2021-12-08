Volunteers needed in Carlow
The Volunteer Centre is looking for volunteers in Carlow to help out in various ways.
Volunteers for a telephone companion is urgently needed.
Volunteers will participate in an online six week health and well-being programme and will make weekly follow up phone calls to five participants of the Healthy Carlow Ways to Wellbeing programme. Closing date is Monday December 13.
Bingo caller and activities tutor
The Sue Ryder foundation is looking for a volunteer bingo caller one afternoon a week. Tutors are also being sought to give weekly activities classes.
Experienced gardner
Barnardos Project is looking for an experienced volunteer to maintain a small side garden. Knowledge of plants is required.
Day Care Centre volunteers
St John's Caring Centre in Hacketstown is looking for volunteers to visit the centre to befriend, interact and share hobbies with service users.
To view all current volunteer opportunities visit www.volunteercarlow.ie
We are looking for volunteers to help out in various ways. Check out a a few of the available volunteer opportunities below pic.twitter.com/h5rsQRni91— Volunteer Carlow (@volunteercarlow) December 8, 2021
