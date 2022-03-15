Latest data reveals doubling of fertiliser prices in Ireland year-on-year - CSO

Fertiliser prices in Ireland double year-on-year, recent data reveals
Latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed the doubling of fertiliser prices in Ireland year-on-year.
According to the CSO's Agricultural Price Indices, costs are up 127% in the year from January 2021 to January 2022.
Statistician Anthony Dawson commented on the release and called the rise in fertiliser costs "the most significant change".
Costs are up across the board, with feed and milk prices up 20% and 29.7% respectively in the year to January 2022.
The data also reveals energy prices have risen in the same period (30%).
Monthly agricultural input price index is up 5.5% from December 2021 to January 2022 while monthly agricultural output is down 0.1% in the same period.
Output indices measure trends in the price of agricultural produce farmers sell, while agricultural input price indices are designed to measure trends in prices paid by farmers for goods and services.
