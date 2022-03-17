Search

17 Mar 2022

Customers of Bord Gáis in Carlow to see massive price increase for electricity and gas

Customers of Bord Gáis in Carlow to see massive price increase for electricity and gas

The company says it is "regrettably" increasing the average electricity bill by 27% and the average gas bill by 39%

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

17 Mar 2022 5:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Bord Gáis has confirmed a significant price hike for its customers with the new higher rates for electricity and gas due to kick in next month.

The company says it is "regrettably" increasing the average electricity bill by 27% and the average gas bill by 39%.

With high global wholesale energy costs and market volatility expected to continue for some time, Bord Gáis Energy has  confirmed that its winter price pledge, which protected customers over the colder winter period, is ending.

The changes will take effect from 15 April 2022.

Royalty free collection of Carlow images has been launched

In recognition that some customers will experience difficulties in managing their bills, Bord Gáis Energy has put in place additional supports and services to help.

Working in partnership with the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) and other charities, Bord Gáis Energy is establishing an energy support fund and will provide tailored advice to help customers.

Dave Kirwan, Managing Director with Bord Gáis Energy, said: “We know that today’s announcement is not welcome news. As part of Centrica plc, and with decades of local experience, we will navigate through these unprecedented times with our customers.

"However, there have been continued increases in wholesale energy costs over the past two years, particularly in the past 12 months. This, together with the expectation that costs will remain both high and volatile for some time, means we are forced to increase our prices. 

Delegates from Carlow jet off to New York for St Patrick's Day celebrations

"We know that each customer’s circumstances are different, and we are determined to help those who need it most. That is why we are announcing an energy support fund of €1.25 million in addition to the services we already have in place.”

He added that the range of factors driving the rising cost of wholesale energy have been extensively discussed in recent times. These include the persistence of high demand on gas worldwide, reduced supplies, low storage volumes, geo-political issues and late winter conditions. 

The news of the price increase comes at a time when inflation is running at a 21-year high of 5.6pc.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media