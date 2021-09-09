Search

Death Notices for Carlow - September 9th, 2021

The late Michael Byrne

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne of 32 Hillview Drive, Hacketstown, Carlow.

September 8th, 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; beloved brother of the late Paddy; sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Marie, Caroline and Lesley Anne, son Stephen, brothers John, Martin and Peter, sisters Margaret, Pauline and Carmel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, sons-in-law Patrick, Allen and Brodey, grandchildren Eva, Conor, Leah, Holly Marie, Evan, Louise and Aiveen, great-grandchild Lucy, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Michael rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Friday at 2.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown arriving for 3pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

 

