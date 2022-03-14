CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and bright conditions this week with some rain expected

Mainly dry weather is expected this week with some rain or showers at times. High pressure will build over the country in the coming days.

Today

Cloud thickening with rain developing this morning. Rain will clear later this morning as sunny spells develop for a largely dry afternoon and evening. There will be just light well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will ease light by evening.

Tonight will be dry and cold under clear skies. Frost and mist patches will form in generally light southerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mainly dry, with some bright spells early in the day. Cloud will spread from the west through the morning becoming cloudy. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

A cloudy to overcast night with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in light variable winds. A clearance will develop in western areas later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees generally, but dipping near freezing shortly before dawn in the west with a touch of frost possible there.

That band of showers is now reaching the capital and will move Southeast into the Irish Sea. The radar shows more than the models had forecast but at least it’s clearing quickly enough this morning. pic.twitter.com/4BMO5zBhEL — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 14, 2022

Wednesday

Cloudy and damp conditions with rain and drizzle to start in most areas. Drier and sunnier weather in the west will extend eastwards through the morning, brightening up in eastern counties later in the afternoon. Well scattered showers will also follow. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.

A dry and clear night with light winds to start. However cloud will thicken from the west overnight with some showery rain moving in off the Atlantic overnight. Light southwest winds will freshen near Atlantic coasts overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest in the east with a touch of frost there.

Thursday

St. Patrick's Day will bring a mix of well scattered showers with dry and sunny periods. The longest dry spells will be in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Becoming dry on Thursday night with long clear spells and light southerly winds. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Friday

Friday currently looks to bring plenty of dry weather with sunny spells. Cloud will build a little during the day with some drizzle possible in the south. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh southerly winds.