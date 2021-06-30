Cookies Policy

Cookie Policy:

Details of cookies Iconic Newspapers Ltd use and how you can opt out of receiving them are as follows:-

What is a Cookie?

Cookies are small data files which are sent to your browser (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome etc) from a website you visit. They are stored on your electronic device.

Can I opt out of receiving cookies?

Yes there are a number of options available, you can set your browser either to reject all cookies, to allow only “trusted” sites to set them, or to only accept them from the site you are currently on.

However, please note – if you block/delete all cookies, some features of our websites, such as remembering your login details, or the site branding for your local newspaper may not function as a result.

3rd Party Cookies

We are Advertising agencies to provide us with some of the advertising on our websites.

Mobile phone websites

We deploy a cookie called “viewfullsite” for the mobile phone websites. This cookie remembers a user’s preference to view content on their desktop and remains active for a period of 24 hours from the user setting their preference. After 24 hours it is automatically deleted.

Registered users (local news website url)

We drop 2 cookes to show that you are logged into our sites (userld and lastClient). We will also drop cookies to ensure we show you the website you are expecting to see these are called session state cookies (JSESSIONID)

IP Address: When you visit our site, we may also log your IP address, a unique identifier for your computer or other access device.

Web Beacons: The Publisher also includes web beacons (also known as clear GIFs or web bugs) in its emails to track the success of its marketing campaigns. This means that if you open an email from the Publisher it can see which pages of the Website you visit. The Publisher’s web beacons do not store additional information on your computer, but by communicating with the cookies on your computer, they can tell the Publisher when you have opened its email. If you object to web beacons, the Publisher recommends you follow the instructions for deleting existing cookies and disabling future cookies. The Publisher will still know how many of its e-mails are opened and will automatically receive your IP address, a unique identifier of your computer and other access device, but this will not identify you as an individual.

Credit References: In assessing your application for credit, to prevent fraud, to check your identity and to prevent money laundering, the Publisher may search the files of credit reference agencies who will record any credit searches on your file. The Publisher may also disclose details of how you conduct your account to such agencies. The information may be used by other credit grantors for making credit decisions about you and the people with whom you are financially associated, for fraud prevention, money laundering prevention and occasionally for tracing debtors. Information used for these purposes will include publicly available information such as electoral roll, county court judgments, bankruptcy orders or repossessions.

Credit Reference Agencies: The Publisher may ask credit reference agencies to provide a credit scoring computation. Credit scoring uses a number of factors to work out risks involved in any application. A score is given to each factor and a total score obtained. Where automatic credit scoring computations are used, acceptance or rejection of your application will not depend solely on the results of the credit scoring process.

Sharing Data: The Publisher may also share your information with its business partners in the travel, property, automotive, financial services, leisure, entertainment, advertising, media, retail and mail order business for marketing purposes or it may send you information about other organisations’ goods and services. The Publisher or its business partners may contact you by mail, telephone, fax, e-mail or other electronic messaging service with offers of goods and services or information that may be of interest to you e.g. holidays, cars, property, financial and leisure services, entertainment, media products, advertising, clothing or household goods. By providing the Publisher with your fax number, land line and/or mobile telephone numbers or email address you consent to being contacted by these methods for these purposes. If you do not wish to receive marketing information from the Publisher or from the Publisher’s business partners tick the appropriate box or include the appropriate command word on the form you complete.

Sensitive Personal Data: By providing the Publisher with your personal information, you consent to it processing your sensitive personal data, such as health data, for the purposes in Paragraph 8.

Transfer of Personal Data out of the UK and Ireland: By providing the Publisher with your personal information you also consent to the Publisher transferring your information to countries or jurisdictions which do not provide the same level of data protection as the UK, if necessary for the above purposes. If the Publisher does make such a transfer, it will, if appropriate, put a contract in place to ensure that your information is protected.

Third Party Data: If you provide the Publisher with information about another person, you confirm that they have appointed you to act for them, to consent to the processing of their personal data including sensitive personal data and that you have informed them of the Publisher’s identity and the purposes (as set out above) for which their personal data will be processed.

TNS: The Publisher has partner accounts with TNS. The processing of online transactions and some telephone orders, will be dealt with by TNS. TNS privacy policy can be found at http://www.tnsi.com/legal-information/privacy-policy-uk. The only data released to Iconic Newspapers via TNS are the name, delivery address, contact number, goods purchased, email address and IP address of the individual concerned.

Secure Server Software: The Publisher offers the use of a secure server when you place orders or access your account information. SSL (the secure server software) encrypts your information before it is sent to us. The Publisher also takes appropriate measures to ensure that the information disclosed is kept secure accurate and up to date and kept only for so long as is necessary for the purposes for which it is used.

Links to Third Party Sites: The Publisher links to a wide variety of other sites and it displays advertisements from third parties on the Website. The Publisher is not responsible for the content or privacy policies of these sites and third party advertisers, nor for the way in which information about their users is treated. In particular, unless expressly stated, the Publisher is not an agent for these sites or advertisers nor is it authorised to make representations on their behalf.

Requests: You are entitled to ask for a copy of the information the Publisher holds about you (for which the Publisher may charge a small fee) and to have any inaccuracies in your information corrected. If you wish to exercise your rights to this information please forward your request, in writing, to The Publisher.

Monitoring: For quality control and training purposes, the Publisher may monitor or record your communications with it.

Changes in Your Data: If your personal details change, if you change your mind about any of your marketing preferences or if you have any queries about how the Publisher uses your information, please let the Publisher know online where appropriate, or by contacting The Publisher.

Changes to this Policy: This data protection notice may change and therefore you should review it regularly. The Publisher will of course notify you of any changes where we are required to do so.